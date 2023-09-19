Govos Wees Association Of Oregonunties As Strategic Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Government technology leader expands partnerships for enhanced operational excellence and improved engagement between businesses, citizens, and their government
AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments , announced today a new milestone in its strategic Partner Program by welcoming the Association of Oregon Counties to its network. This collaboration underscores GovOS' commitment to delivering innovative solutions that streamline government-citizen interactions, support improved compliance practices, and drive operational efficiency.
The Association of Oregon Counties joins a growing list of GovOS state association partners. With revolutionary tax collection, business licensing, records management, and short-term rental technology, GovOS empowers state and local governments to enhance revenue and simplify operations for improved compliance with government regulations. These strategic alliances mark a pivotal step towards reshaping operations and creating a more connected government through innovation.
From its inception, GovOS has championed a holistic approach to delivering technology that has lasting, positive impacts on communities. GovOS facilitates engagement between leaders from both public and private sectors within the state and local government ecosystem. The GovOS Partner Program reflects this commitment, aiming to create substantial value by collaborating closely with industry leaders to share best practices and educational resources while delivering unmatched expertise and innovation to help spark community-building initiatives.
More than 800 cities, counties, and states rely on GovOS to modernize transactions for businesses and citizens. GovOS offers a suite of solutions that ensures seamless scalability, allowing governments to effortlessly launch new permit and registration processes and update tax codes-all without overburdening IT departments.
"Partnering with the Association of Oregon Counties is a testament to GovOS' dedication to progress and excellence," said Anna Vaughn, Senior Vice President of Partners at GovOS. "The partnership marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to drive operational simplicity, greater compliance rates, and more revenue. Together, we are redefining the possibilities of government technology."
State associations and alliances interested in joining the GovOS Partner Program can learn more at GovOS.com/partners/
About GovOS
GovOS is a leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments to streamline property, licensing, and tax interactions with businesses and citizens. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GovOS serves more than 800 government agencies across the United States. With the company's secure suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can maximize revenue, increase compliance, reduce costs, and meet constituent demand for modern, self-service transaction and payment services.
For more information, visit GovOS.com
About Association of Oregon Counties
The Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) is a statewide organization representing Oregon's 36 counties. Established in 1906 to provide a forum for information sharing, AOC now provides a variety of functions and services aimed at supporting Oregon counties and the work they do. AOC is governed by a Board of Directors and makes policy decisions through a process involving policy steering committees and the Legislative Committee.
For more information, visit oregoncounties.org/
