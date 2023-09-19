Re Cloud Strikes Strategic Partnership With Halon, Strengthening Its Global Tomer Experience Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Netcore Cloud, a front-runner in the marketing automation and customer experience space, partners with Halon, the global leader of email infrastructure.
GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As the powerhouse behind over 250 billion emails sent annually and one of the top 10 senders in the world, Netcore Cloud's collaboration with Halon signifies a step further in its commitment to innovation. This partnership introduces an evolved email infrastructure decked with the latest features, enhanced email delivery, and unparalleled scalability.
Recognizing the ever-evolving demands of the digital world and ensuring they are at the forefront of innovation, Netcore saw the advantages of integrating with Halon's state-of-the-art email infrastructure solution, Engage, fortifying its promise of continuimprovement and growth.
Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Cloud, remarked,“Joining forces with Halon propelsinto a new era of email infrastructure, paired with unwavering support. This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries in marketing automation. With Halon at our side, we are well-poised to further elevate our offerings to our growing global clientele.”
Halon's standout sender solution, Halon Engage, allows Netcore to scale dynamically, adeptly manage email traffic, and deliver unmatched engagement for their customers. With Halon Engage in their arsenal, Netcore assures its clients of a fortified, dynamic email experience with infinite scalability, showcasing Netcore's relentless drive to lead in the omnichannel space.
Chaitanya Chinta, Global Head - Email Business at Netcore Cloud, stated,“Partnering with Halon marks a significant milestone for us. Their robust infrastructure enhances our capability, ensuring a seamless email marketing experience. With Halon, we've amplified flexibility and control, thereby assuring unparalleled success rates for marketers utilizing Netcore.”
Anders Långsved, CEO of Halon, added, "We are very proud to work with Netcore and provide the email infrastructure taking their email program and customer satisfaction to the next level. Halon Engage will help to scale on-demand, streamline operations, and increase Netcore's growth opportunities."
As pioneers in the martech industry, Netcore Cloud continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the customer experience and personalization landscape. This collaboration with Halon further underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering world-class solutions on a global scale.
About Netcore Cloud:
Netcore Cloud is an AI-powered Customer Experience and Personalization platform for e-commerce and B2C businesses. It leverages customer intelligence obtained by integrating customer and catalog data to enable seamless shopper experiences and drive conversions within channels through Inbox Commerce. Netcore is trusted by 6,500+ global brands across 40+ countries, including Crocs, Pepe jeans, Nykaa, Plum Goodness, Woodland, and McDonald's. Netcore is also recognized as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery in The Forrester Wave, 2023, and as a leading partner for Retail by Google Cloud.
About Halon
Founded in 2010 in Gothenburg, Sweden, Halon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email - the world's most important means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business. That's why we are committed to driving continuinnovation to ensure your success. With Halon, you get the leading email infrastructure pthe best team in the space of email. For more information, visit .
