PUSHING AI BOUNDRIES TO CREATE IMPACT ON PEOPLE'S LIVES

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar 19 September 2023: Artificial intelligence is shaping the future of nearly every industry, and in healthcare it has made a significant impact to improve patient care and help save lives. And this was Shada Bennbaia’s intention.



Shada Bennbaia invented a unique wearable tech – a smart wristband – that tracks heart health and offers a convenient and accurate solution for continuous blood pressure monitoring.



"By integrating AI and advanced technology, my device (PULSTAE) provides real-time insights and beat to beat monitoring, empowering individuals and healthcare providers to proactively manage cardiovascular health and detect risks early," says Bennbaia.



Bennbaia was among the finalists of Season 14 of Qatar Foundation's (QF) edutainment TV show Stars of Science, and is a mechanical engineer by qualification. Going forward, Bennbaia looks to extend AI's role in user interactions, allowing the system to interact with users and gather information from them, and provide a more personalized experience.



"It's the fusion of cutting-edge technology, and AI makes my blood pressure monitoring solution truly innovative,” she says.



"As part of my vision for the future, I see immense potential in leveraging AI for continuous health monitoring and obtaining real-time feedback. By integrating AI algorithms into the monitoring process, my platform can provide instant insights into a person's health status, helping them proactively manage their well-being.



"AI can learn from each individual's data, making the system increasingly personalized over time. This personalization will enable more accurate predictions and recommendations tailored to each user's unique health profile.”



Bennbaia also explains that the data collected through continuous monitoring of the patient can, through AI technologies, be harnessed to develop diagnostics and predictive algorithms, and in turn can potentially revolutionize how we approach healthcare, shifting from reactive to proactive management.



"AI has the capability to sift through vast amounts of data to identify patterns and correlations that may not be apparent through statistical analysis. By applying machine learning techniques, my device can potentially detect early signs of health risks and diseases, allowing individuals and healthcare providers to take preventive actions" she says.



For Bennbaia, her use of AI in this project marks just the beginning, and she believes that the future holds exciting possibilities, from real-time health feedback to personalized learning and advanced predictive algorithms.



She says: "It's these innovations that drive me to continuously push the boundaries of technology and AI to make a meaningful impact on people's lives."



Speaking about her experience in Stars of Science and the support she received from QF, Bennbaia says that the current scientific landscape in Qatar in relation to AI "shows promising growth and potential" yet there are many opportunities for growth and to further enhance Qatar's position in the field of AI.



"Qatar has been making significant strides towards embracing AI technologies as evident from initiatives like the Qatar National AI Strategy. The focus on fostering AI education, research, and applications is commendable and aligns well with global trends,” she says.



While the current AI landscape in Qatar is promising, the focus should extend towards providing specialized support for deep tech startups. This support, according to Bennbaia, will enable these startups to push the boundaries of AI innovation, ultimately contributing to the advancement of science and technology both locally and globally.



"Deep tech startups often require substantial resources, capital, mentorship, and a supportive ecosystem to thrive. Creating specialized programs or incubators that cater specifically to deep tech startups would go a long way in accelerating innovation and propelling Qatar to the forefront of AI research and development.



"Facilitating partnerships between research institutions, universities, industry experts, and startups can lead to breakthroughs and accelerate the pace of innovation. Cross-disciplinary collaboration can foster new ideas and approaches that can solve complex challenges in various domains.”



Encouraging innovation and collaboration in the field of AI is vital to QF. The ecosystem at QF includes institutes, centers and initiatives such as Stars of Science, dedicated to research funding, business incubation and innovation, and many other aspects of research, development, and innovation.





