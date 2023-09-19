Old Doha Port To Hold First Jet Ski Jumppetition

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha Port announced that it will hold the first edition of the Jet Ski Jump Competition on Friday and Saturday from 3pm to 6pm, with the award ceremony being held on Saturday.

The event will be held on the port's basin, on the waterfront of the Old Doha Port.

The registration is in the Containers Yard (container 13) and is open between 10am to 4pm. Registration will close on September 21.

The Old Doha Port affirmed that the highest security and safety measures will be applied, in coordination with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security.

Participants will be required to wear helmets and all necessary protective equipment.

The 1st Jet Ski Jump Competition comes as part of the many events that the Old Doha Port is set to announce in the coming period.