Wool Factory To Be Launched In Southern Jordan

Qatraneh, Sep 19 (Petra) -- Qatraneh and Al Abyad in the southern Karak Governorate will be the site of a wool processing and manufacturing factory that will be established by the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Minister Khaled Hneifat announced on Tuesday.
He said the region is central among the three Badia regions, allowing for utilization of significant amounts of wool from local sheep for export and manufacturing purposes. In addition to benefiting sheep breeders, the project creates direct and indirect job opportunities and helps to preserve the environment through preventing the disposal of wool in desert areas and valleys, he added.
During a tour of a forestation project along the Desert Highway and the Qatraneh forest, Hneifat highlighted it as a success story, adding that agreements were signed last year with the National Poultry Company and other firms to make use of treated water that ensures the sustainability of the 150-KM project.
He urged more forests to be established along the desert highway, particularly after the success story of the Qatraneh Forest, which opened earlier this year, applying modern agricultural technologies and planting trees that suit the arid nature and dry climate of the region.
During his tour, the minister also met with local farmers and sheep breeders.
