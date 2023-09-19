Arab Forum On Renewable Energy Kicks Off In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Sana Asem patronized Tuesday the launch of the Eighth Arab Forum for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.
The three-day forum, organized by the Arab Renewable Energy Authority (AREC), brings together 20 Arab and foreign countries and focuses on the importance of Jordan being a vital hub for investment, smart grids, green hydrogen and sustainability, as well as an energy transfer hub between the countries of the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa. It also includes a workshop on specialized action for energy storage and electric cars and the importance of Arab economic integration in the field of renewable energy.
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Amani Azzam said that the energy sector in Jordan is one of the vital sectors that works within long-term national strategies, the latest of which is the comprehensive national strategy for the energy sector for the period 2020-2030.
She said that the national strategy focuses primarily on achieving energy supply security by diversifying sources and forms of imported energy; developing and exploiting local energy sources; creating opportunities for the private sector and encouraging it to invest in infrastructure projects for the energy sector; promoting regional energy interconnection projects and maximizing their use and improvement; and cross-sector efficiency in energy consumption.
Azzam added that the strategy aims to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity generation from 21 percent in 2020 to 31 percent in 2030, noting that there are more than 2.6 gigawatts of renewable energy projects connected to the network, as solar and wind energy produced about 27 percent of the overall electricity generation by the end of 2022.
The ministry, with the aim of embodying the visions and aspirations of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to make Jordan a regional hub for green development, is implementing a set of projects to export green energy, whether with electricity produced from renewable energy sources or green hydrogen.
MENAFN19092023000117011021ID1107099818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.