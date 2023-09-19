Turkish Iness People Invited To Expand Their Investments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) - Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) President Khalil Haj Tawfiq Tuesday urged the Turkish business community to expand and diversify their investments in Jordan in the service, industrial and commercial sectors.
Tawfiq said at the opening of a Jordanian-Turkish business forum in Amman that Jordan has finalized a legislative package to simplify investment procedures and strengthen economic partnerships with world nations.
He called for boosting the Kingdom's exports to the Turkish market, which dropped by 5.6% last year, and focusing on quality Jordanian products.
The trade volume between Turkey and Jordan grew by 27% in 2022, when the Kingdom imported $909 million worth of goods from Turkey, bringing the total volume to about $1 billion, Tawfiq noted.
The forum, he continued, is a good opportunity to better learn about economic opportunities in both countries and improve contacts between business owners and companies, adding that stronger trade exchanges could be achieved through visits by delegations as well as holding joint trade fares.
The JCC has partnered with the Turkish Ministry of Trade, the Turkish embassy in Amman, and Turkish Uludag Exporters' Association to host the forum.
Ayse Mehtap Ekinci, Deputy Secretary-General of the Turkish Association, said holding such meetings between companies and business owners would enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.
Leading the Turkish delegation to the forum, Ekinci stated that her association aims to strengthen Turkey's commercial ties with Jordan as the two countries have mutual interests, stressing the need to sign a new trade agreement to boost bilateral trade.
The Turkish team comprised representatives of companies in the food, furniture, machinery, spare parts, textiles, clothing, iron, cars, chemicals, electronics, leather and ship-building industries and the services sector.
MENAFN19092023000117011021ID1107099816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.