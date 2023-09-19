Underdog Tech Award: Innovators Of The World Arise!

inDrive ( ), the global mobility and urban services platform, is proud to announce the launch of the Underdog Tech Award: a new international prize for the founders of the best tech startups outside major tech hubs and startup communities. Applications will open in September.

The Underdog Tech Award has been created to support technology startups that are successfully founded despite facing challenges due to their location, such as limited resources and lack of access to funding and important events.

Early-stage technology startups located outside major IT hubs can participate in the Underdog Tech Award selection process. To be eligible for entry, startups make a significant positive impact on their communities (or have the potential to do so) and have good prospects for rapid scaling.

The first stage – the application phase – begins on 19 September and ends on 1 December 2023. All applications submitted during this time will be considered.

During the second stage, which starts in December 2023, award nominees and the top 20 candidates will be determined and shortlisted.

“At inDrive, we aim to unlock human potential and expand access to education and other social benefits. We consider it essential to support those who are initially deprived or have difficulty accessing the necessary resources: For example, we have already established the Aurora Tech Award, an award for women in IT, along with other initiatives to support those who need and deserve it”, says Mark Loughran, Group President of inDrive.

“Now we have organized an award for 'underdogs'. We at inDrive are still underdogs, and proud of it. We aim to support innovative startups that make the world better. And we are thrilled to provide them with the platform and financial support needed for their growth and development.”

The Underdog Tech Award confers recognition and a monetary reward (the prize fund is $60,000) on the winner, along with other important benefits: All startups that submit applications will gain valuable feedback from variventure and investment funds, while the shortlisted candidates will also receive feedback from the award's jury. In addition, winners will receive PR support and the opportunity to undergo training by industry experts.

About inDrive:

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 175 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.

inDrive operates in over 40 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer pricing model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

