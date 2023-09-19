Bhaktingeet Uv 2023Es To An End With The Finest Ical Devotion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 19, 2023: The Sahitya Kala Parishad\'s Bhakti Sangeet Utsav, a three-day festival of devotion and music, ended with an incredible outpouring of spiritual songs that resonated deeply with the hearts of all attendees. The event featured some of the most illustrivoices in the realm of Bhakti Sangeet, capturing the essence of devotion through a mesmerising blend of Meera, Kabir, and Krishna bhajans.
The event opened with the mesmerising Sawani Mudgal, whose melodiinterpretations of raag-based bhajans by saint poets like Kabir, Meera, Nanak, and more charmed the crowd. Her commitment to playing traditional Indian instruments like the harmonium, tanpura, and tabla created a gripping ambiance. The magic continued by Vidhi Sharma, who brought to life songs by Bhakt Tulsidas, Meera, Surdas, and Dadu Dayal, including well-known songs like \"Sanson ki mala pe,\" \"Keshav hari hari nandlala,\" and Sufi compositions by Baba Bullehshah and Sant Kabir. Hemant Brijwasi, the 2009 \Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs\" winner, added to the diversity by igniting people\'s spirits with songs like \"Jay Radhe Radhe,\" \"saware tere bin Jiya Na Jaye,\" and others.
The second day of the Bhakti Sangeet Utsav opened with the melodiRashmi Agarwal who presented variety of bhajans of Meerabai, Sant Kabir, Chhit Swami, and Baba BullehShah. The audience was deeply influenced by the several devotional songs, including \'Moko kahan dhunde bande\', \'Pani mein min pyasi\', \'Deewane bande kaun tera yahan sathi\', \'Ritu faagun niya rani koi piya se milave\', \'Chetavni mukhda kya dekha darpan mein\', and \'Man na rangaee ranjogi kapda\' sung by Brijesh Mishra. One of India\'s best folk singers of Kabir, Shri Prahlad Singh Tipanya, captivated the audience with his heartfelt interpretations to cap off the second day, leaving everyone in awe of his talent.
As the Bhakti Sangeet Utsav approached its grand finale on the third day, Vidya Shah ascended the stage and gave a stirring performance. Her performance was followed by deep bhakti songs like \'Ram Charan Sukhdai\', \'Mann lago mero yaar\', \'Chadariya jhini re jhini\', \'Zara Halke gaadi\', \'Iska bhed bata\', \'Saanson ki mala mein\', \'mera apki kripa\', and \'mujhe raas aa gaya\', given by Mamta Joshi. Sharma Bandhu then took the stage, captivating the audience with their enchanting voices, delivering evergreen classics like \'Jaise sooraj ki garmi se jalte huye tan to mil jaaye taruvar ki chaya\', \'Rama ho rama ho\', \'Bhajan chalta rahe\', \'Shri Ram sharan\', and \'Ram savare sabke kaam\', among many more.
Reflecting on the festival, Ms. Atishi, the Hon\'ble Minister of Art & Culture, Delhi, expressed, \"Bhakti Sangeet Utsav has not only given a beautiful platform to some of the best known musical maestros of our country but also to new emerging artists. It is another one of Kejriwal govt\'s attempts to take art and culture out of the elite spaces of the past and to make it more accessible to the masses. Hence the festival was held at an open air venue of Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri and there was free entry for the public. It has been heartwarming to see excitement for the event in diverse groups from senior citizens to college students alike.\"
The Bhakti Sangeet Utsav 2023 was an exceptional voyage across the realms of devotion and music. It brought people together in a musical and spiritual festival, filling everyone\'s hearts with exquisite happiness.
