Separatists Onlyprehend The Language Of Weaponry - Armenian Blogger

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Separatists
only understand the language of weapons, Armenian blogger Ishkhan
Verdyan wrote in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.
"Baku invited them to negotiations twice, but they refused and
offered humanitarian aid, which they did not accept either. Baku
offered integration on better terms, but they still did not agree,"
Verdyan wrote.
He added that the Dashnaks understand only the language of
bombs.
"In fact, they speak the language of bombs," he said.
Moreover, in order to restore the constitutional order of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist measures were
launched in the region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been
launched in the region.
It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, at about 04:00
(GMT+4) on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road
passing through Khojavand district, a Hovo truck belonging to the
State Road Agency of Azerbaijan exploded on an anti-tank mine. As a
result of the terrorist attack, the driver and a passenger died on
the spot.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the
Republic of Azerbaijan went to the scene of the terrorist act on a
Kamaz truck. At 04:30 (GMT+4) on the newly built tunnel road near
the village of Taghavard in the Khojavand region, as a result of a
terrorist act, the KAMAZ truck exploded on a mine planted by a
sabotage group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily
stationed.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim
Jamalzade (born in 1994), Ramil Shirinov (born in 1987), Seymur
Mahmudov (born in 1991), and Khazar Zamanov (born in 1998), died on
the spot.