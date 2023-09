Best Lawyers Has Named Victoria S. Lehman As One Of The Best Lawyers In America (2024 Edition)

Victoria Lehman

manages all aspects of litigation and serves as trial counsel for the defense of hospitals and healthcare providers in medical malpractice litigation, premises liability and general negligence claims. Her practice focuses primarily on the defense of healthcare providers and health systems in all facets of litigation, from initial investigation through trial. We would like to congratulate Victoria S. Lehman on being selected for The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

About

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan.

Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with 65 attorneys. Areas of practice include estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, workers' compensation, and family law.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit for more information.

