Zynex To Present At The Cantor Global Healthcarenference

Zynex's presentation will be held in person and webcast live on September 26th at 1:35 PM ET at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York, NY. You can listen to the webcast at Zynex Investor Presentation Webcast . Thomas Sandgaard, Founder and CEO, and Dan Moorhead, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 26th and 27th.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email the Cantor team at [email protected] .

About

Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit:

.

Investor Relations Contact:

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex