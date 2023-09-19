Taboola Teams With Gat In Excive Five-Yearntent Rmendation Partnership

Since 2013, Gannett has leveraged Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content, including video, for a more engaging experience. Additionally, Gannett has implemented Taboola Newsroom , an offering that provides unique insights, sourced from Taboola's dataset of nearly 600 million daily active users, which inform how to create more engaging content and discover new coverage areas that drive loyal readership.

In this new deal, Gannett will test additional Taboola offerings including Homepage For You, its publisher platform offering that adds Artificial Intelligence (AI) to power editorial recommendations on publisher homepages. Homepage For You is part of Taboola Newsroom , a real-time analytics platform that provides unique insights, sourced from Taboola's dataset of nearly 600 million daily active users, which inform how to create more engaging content and discover new coverage areas that drive loyal readership.



Gannett will also explore the option to adopt Taboola Turnkey to support its consumer product review site, Reviewed , part of the TODAY Network. Taboola Turnkey is a new offering that gives premium publishers the ability to create trustworthy content that attracts shoppers and helps them make great purchase decisions.

"Taboola has been a valued partner of Gannett and we're delighted to expand our relationship,” said Kate Gutman, Senior Vice President, Content Ventures at Gannett.“Taboola continues to helptest different content for specific audience segments for improved engagement through services like Newsroom and drive more valuable user engagement across our network of digital properties. We're looking forward to seeing how Taboola's homepage-specific recommendations and e-commerce offerings can makeeven more successful.”

“It's been so great to have grown with Gannett for over 10 years now. They've shown a commitment to innovation and are being smarter about attracting readers and keeping them informed, but also coming back,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola.“Gannett is taking a holistic approach to growth - from insights, to creating content that resonates, to getting additional ways to monetize their large audience. I look forward to continuing to grow together with the team.”



About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy's, Skechers, and eBay are among key customers. Learn more at and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes The TODAY NETWORK, which includes TODAY , and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest , a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ , which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes one of the largest media-owned events businesses in the U.S., TODAY NETWORK Ventures .

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the“Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under Part 1, Item 1A“Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.