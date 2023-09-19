Plastic Surgery Instruments Market Size Worth$ 1.27 Billion By 2026: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global plastic surgery instruments market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% and will likely reach$1.27 Bn by the end of 2026.

Plastic surgery instruments are specialized tools used in plastic and reconstructive surgeries. They're designed with great care for accuracy and control during procedures, ensuring the best possible results. These instruments are made from high-quality materials, making them durable, safe, and easy to sterilize. They're also tailored to specific surgical needs, reducing tissue damage and promoting faster healing. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

With ergonomic designs to ease surgeon fatigue, they provide a comfortable and precise experience. The growth of the plastic surgery instruments market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures worldwide. Evolving beauty standards and a growing acceptance of aesthetic enhancements have spurred this demand. Moreover, the growing popularity of minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries is expected to promote demand for cosmetic surgery in dermatology clinics and other end users during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2026) US$ 1.27 Billion Growth Rate (2026-2026) 7.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways:



China's market is expected to witness a market value of$ 130 Mn by the end of 2026. Moreover, themarket had witnessed a value of$ 340 Mn in 2022.

Moreover, the handheld segment is expected to witness a market value of$ 700 Mn by 2026F. Hospitals are expected to account for a majority of plastic surgery instrument sales due to the increasing number of cosmetic and reconstructive sales during the forecast period.



The plastic surgery instruments market is driven by a surge in demand for cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, coupled with continutechnological advancements in surgical techniques and instruments, as well as an increasingly aging population seeking rejuvenation procedures - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Allergan Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Anthony Products Inc.

BMT Medizintechnik GmbH

KLS Martin Group

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

Zimmer Biomet

Millennium Surgical Corp.

Bolton Surgical Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Phoenix Instruments Inc.

Cutera Inc. Genesis Biosystems Inc.



Market Competition

The competition in this market is certainly high. Anticipatedly, suppliers of plastic surgery equipment will prioritize the creation of novel, minimally invasive surgical instruments, which are projected to gain popularity in the forthcoming years.



In January 2020, Alma Lasers, a prominent provider of medical aesthetic devices, unveiled its latest offering designed for skin remodeling and resurfacing, known as ClearSkin PRO, featuring a non-ablative erbium applicator. Sutter Medical Technologies introduced the non-stick bipolar forceps in July 2021, providing surgeons with a precise and versatile tool. These forceps are designed for single use, making them a popular choice in plastic surgery.

Winning strategies



In the industry it's crucial for companies to invest in training and development programs for their workforce. This helps them keep up with the fast-paced changes in the industry. By nurturing skilled employees, businesses gain a competitive edge. These programs foon technical know-how, safety, customer service, and product knowledge.

In this market, being quick to tackle unexpected problems and adjusting to changing situations is vital for lasting success. This means swiftly addressing any unforeseen issues that might arise, like shifts in demand or sudden regulatory changes. Key players in the industry should create a strong brand image and run effective marketing campaigns to shine in a crowded field. This means making sure customers have a positive and trustworthy perception of the brand, and using well-planned marketing to reach the right audience. Since there are many players in this market, standing out is crucial.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market, forecast statistics for the period (2022 to 2026).

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market Analysis By Type (Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments & Other Instruments) By Procedures (Cosmetic Surgeries & Reconstructive Surgeries) By End User and By Region

