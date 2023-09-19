Relationalai To Host“The Promise Of AI And Relational Knowledge Graphs” Webinar

The next wave of artificial intelligence will be driven by intelligent, data-centric applications, at the core of which are relational knowledge graphs that are rapidly replacing traditional programs. Webinar attendees will learn how relational knowledge graphs are redefining intelligent applications and how RelationalAI, the industry's first AI coprocessor, is empowering customers to build intelligent applications while eliminating redundancies and reducing complexity, cost, and time-to-value.



Who: Bob Muglia, former Snowflake CEO, author of“The Datapreneurs”, and RelationalAI board member, and John Macintyre, Vice President of Product at RelationalAI

What: “The Promise of AI and Relational Knowledge Graphs” When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:00 am PT



“The adoption of AI has ignited a technological shift that is transforming the computing landscape as we know it, requiring a unique combination of AI techniques to generate meaningful results,” said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI.“It's a privilege to welcome Bob Muglia, our trusted partner, for an important conversation on the role of relational knowledge graphs in the modern data stack and our shared vision of a 'model-driven world' that enables organizations to continuously improve and seamlessly adapt to shifting conditions to drive innovation forward.”

In addition, the webinar will feature a live Q&A and attendees will have the opportunity to win a signed copy of“The Datapreneurs”, Bob Muglia's new book providing an analysis of how innovation in data and information technology has led to AI, and how it will shape the future.

