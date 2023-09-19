Edible Garden Launches New Distribution With Tainability Fo At Woodman's Market

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented,“We are excited to announce the availability of Edible Garden's products at Woodman's Markets, which we believe reflects our growing reputation as a trusted, dependable, supplier and foon sustainably grown produce. Importantly, Woodman's Markets plans to feature our patented, self-watering display chain wide. This also marks a significant expansion of our distribution in the Midwest and allowsto leverage our new Edible Garden Heartland facility. Woodman's large retail locations average 230,000 square feet, are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and carry a wide variety of products, resulting in high traffic volume-making them an ideal partner for Edible Garden.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented Nos.:11,158,006 B1 and11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's distribution growth, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company.

