Hotelplanner Adds Eventsquid To Its Family Of Brands

Eventsquid and its entire staff and platform will continue to operate as an independent brand. This partnership will not impact Eventsquid's pre-existing relationships with their clients in any way.

Founded in 2015 by Michael Kranitz , Eventsquid specializes in streamlining and automating complex event registrations for planners and attendees, website and mobile app creation, virtual events, exhibitor sales, attendee communication, agenda management, surveys, volunteer signups, CEU tracking, check-in/out, speaker management, session ratings, document management and real-time reporting. Since 2017, Eventsquid has been rated among the industry's top registration platforms, maintaining a 4.8-star overall customer rating for each of the past six years on review platforms Capterra, GetApp, and G2.

"We are excited to have a heavyweight like HotelPlanner behind our platform. We're honored to join the HotelPlanner family of brands. The company's growth-minded executive team understands the unique value that Eventsquid brings to the corporate and association market. With HotelPlanner's support, we expect that Eventsquid will continue to grow and evolve in the event registration space," says Michael Kranitz , who will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Eventsquid .

Former Chief Operating Officer Joe Conti will assume the role of Vice President of Operations for Eventsquid.

“Eventsquid shares our commitment to a personalized experience with the most advanced tech solutions in how we serve customers and partners. In today's increasingly complex operating environment, event planners and event attendees are seeking a simple, flexible, and scalable registration platform. We found just that with the experts at Eventsquid,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. “We welcome the entire Eventsquid organization to the HotelPlanner family.”

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at

About Eventsquid

