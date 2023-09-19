Epic Bio To Present At Uing BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series Event

The event will be made available live only to clients of BMO. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their BMO representative.

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company's proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic's lead program, EPI-321, is in IND-enabling studies for treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygfamilial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit for more information or followon Twitter and LinkedIn .