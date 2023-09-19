Advanced Space Hires Dave Jungkind As Chief Revenue Officer

“We are very excited to welcome Dave to our team. He brings a wealth of technical expertise as well as managerial experience that will be critical to our mission to enable the sustainable exploration, development and settlement of space” said Bradley Cheetham, CEO and President of Advanced Space.“With Dave on the team, we remain committed to providing excellent solutions to our customers through a world-class team that's trusted to take on unique challenges”.

Before joining Advanced Space, Jungkind was the Vice President of Business Development for SEAKR Engineering, an RTX Business. Mr. Jungkind joined SEAKR in 2004 when it was a small company under 160 employees and helped to grow the organization to over 500 employees. His leadership was an essential component of SEAKR's noteworthy growth, including the launch of several new business segments to include space processing, space avionics, and space communication systems. When Raytheon purchased SEARK in 2021, Jungkind was appointed to lead business development and strategy for both SEAKR and Blue Canyon Technologies, as wholly owned subsidiaries of RTX. Jungkind has demonstrated excellence in identifying market gaps, and his expertise in bringing together partners and government organizations has led to the creation of mission-critical solutions that have greatly impacted the space domain. Jungkind's career also includes a tenure as the Director of Space and Avionics Encryption Products for General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) were he constructed lean teams of exceptional talent, empowering people to be successful and inspiring results that exceeded customer expectations.

“I'm thrilled to bring my experience growing a small business from vision to deployment to the Advanced Space team” said Jungkind.“The opportunity to join an organization that is pushing boundaries and leading the charge in next generation space technology is exciting.”

Jungkind has a M.S. in Engineering Management from the Florida Institute of Technology and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in Penn State University. He also served in the United States Air Force Tactical Application Center (AFTAC) monitoring nuclear treaty compliance worldwide during Desert Storm.

ABOUT ADVANCED SPACE:

