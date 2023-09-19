New Wording Of The Articles Of Association Of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB Was Registered

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on September 19, 2023, a new wording of the Company's Articles of Association was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. It should be noted that the new wording of the Articles of Association was approved at the extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, held on July 25, 2023.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Lawyer
Aistė Zalepūgaitė
E-mail:
Attachment
Articles of Association_25-07-2023
Attachments Articles of Association_25-07-2023...
