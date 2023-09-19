Tuesday, 19 September 2023 05:23 GMT

New Wording Of The Articles Of Association Of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB Was Registered


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on September 19, 2023, a new wording of the Company's Articles of Association was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. It should be noted that the new wording of the Articles of Association was approved at the extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, held on July 25, 2023.

