IMN's 2Nd Annual SFR Intry Awards To Be Hosted At The Fairmont Ttsdale Princess, Arizona On Dec 3, 2023

Offering six distinct categories, a panel of 18 respected judges, and 40 awards up for grabs, this evening's ceremony promises to be a special celebration of SFR professionals. It also provides a great opportunity to connect with peers. Whether you're early in your industry journey or have been in the space for a while, this event ensures a memorable experience for all.

Just announced: nomination deadline extended until September 22 nd .

This is the final chance to be honored on the SFR mainstage with awards to win including:



BTR Deal of the Year

Brokerage of the Year Fix & Flip Lender of the Year

SFR/BTR Rising Star (Under 35)



“I am honored to serve as a judge at IMN's Annual SFR Industry Awards. The awards represent the highest and most prestigirecognition of companies and individuals who have exemplified excellence in their companies and as a result elevated the single-family rental industry's profile and reputation in business and in particular, the real estate industry,” said Mahesh Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, ILE Homes.

IMN's series of SFR conferences have been considered the de facto gatherings for the industry since their inception 12 years ago, featuring a“Who's Who” of SFR buyers (ranging from large institutional groups to“fix & flippers”), lenders, and service providers/vendors.

Expecting 2,000 attendees, the Arizona forum boasts unparalleled networking and new business opportunities, as well as key industry insights and education from the expert speaker faculty. The forum provides an ideal environment to learn from and establish connections with the people who are setting the pace in SFR.

Submit SFR Award Nomination Here:

SFR West Conference Information:

About IMN

IMN, founded in 1994, is an organizer of 45+ real estate events annually.

IMN conferences are the catalyst for information exchange and deal transacting, by providing a platform that informs, engages and delivers a competitive edge. We deliver timely insights from industry-leading experts, providing attendees the knowledge and resources required to make well-informed business decisions. We carefully structure our audience with a balanced buy-sell ratio, ensuring representation of the full spectrum of industry participants.

Our 1:1 networking software, functional and convenient venues, private meeting space offerings, and networking activities provide the ideal environment to foster important business interactions.

Our combination of thorough, cutting-edge programs, strong deal-making opportunities and customer service has resulted in a peerless reputation for our platform in the marketplace.

IMN