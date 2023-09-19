This is the most definitive list of top workplaces for women advancing through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women's achievements, with a foon succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender-pay parity, support, and flexibility programs.

“Our Top Companies for Executive Women create workplace cultures where women are valued and supported, and most importantly where they can thrive,” said Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount.“We are thrilled to see more women at the CEO level and in the pipeline to CEO. These organizations continue to implement programs and policies that foon women's advancement, and based on our findings, they work!”

The top 10 companies are (in alphabetical order) AbbVie, Bon Secours Mercy Health System, Bristol Myers Squibb, General Mills, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson, Lexmark International, L'Or é al USA, State Farm, and Zoetis Inc.

Highlights of the 2023 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women:



There has been a significant jump at the CEO level, with 17 percent of companies reporting a woman CEO, up from 13 percent in 2022.

The pipeline to the top is also increasing-39 percent of candidates to be CEO or in the C-suite are women, an increase of 5 percent from 2022.

Forty-seven percent of the top 20 percent highest-paid employees are women, up from 45 percent last year.

Fifty-nine percent of employees receiving promotions were women, up from 55 percent in 2022. Of the promotions to corporate executive (top 2 levels under the CEO), 42 percent were awarded to women.

Ninety-six percent have programs or systems for identifying high-potential women, an increase of 4 percent from 2022.

Seventy-five percent offer trainings for women to prepare them for profit-and-loss management positions, an increase of 4 percent from 2022.

Ninety-nine percent conduct pay-equity analyses for gender compared to 97 percent in 2022. Eighty-seven percent hold managers accountable through annual performance reviews for hiring and advancing women, up from 77 percent in 2022.

The full list of companies can be found HERE.

Methodology

The 2023 Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on pertinent topics, including women representation at all levels, but focuses on the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2022 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many women employees take advantage of them, as well as how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors and at least 500employees.

