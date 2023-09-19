Next Phase Solutions Awarded AP Automationntract By Sims Crane

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NPS delivers proven technologies, including partnerships with OnBase, CloudOCR, and Azure, to ensure we enhance and support our customers on their journey towards digital transformation” - Mary McKnight, Chief Executive OfficerORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Next Phase Solutions LLC announced today that they have been chosen by Sims Crane & Equipment Co. to automate the time consuming and labor-intensive Accounts Payable (AP) process for the company. NPS will implement the low-code rapid application development platform, OnBase by Hyland Software, across its corporate offices in Tampa and 15 locations across the state.
OnBase's industry-leading AP solution will be managed in the Microsoft Azure public cloud computing platform allowing staff real-time visibility to invoice processing workflows and instant accessibility to invoices, purchase orders, receiving documents, and checks. NPS will simplify and automate the capture process across branch locations by utilizing the online CloudOCR platform for data extraction which will capture all faxed, mailed, emailed, and EDI invoice details. Extending the vision of how these platforms will impact key operations is already planned for other core processes including human resources and contract management.
“NPS delivers proven technologies, including partnerships with OnBase, CloudOCR, and Azure, to ensure we enhance and support our customers on their journey towards digital transformation,” said Mary McKnight, Chief Executive Officer.“By minimizing complexity with ERP integration and the time staff spends on repetitive manual tasks, we empower our customers to operate more efficiently and ultimately reduce costs.”
NPS automates the business processes that run your organization. From simple workflow approvals and legacy application modernization to complex data migrations, we challenge and solve your most complex business processing issues. Book a demo to learn more about how an NPS low code solution can standardize your business operations.
About Next Phase Solutions LLC
Next Phase Solutions LLC (NPS) is a consulting and services firm serving public and private organizations. Streamlining business processes, ensuring compliance, and managing data using content management and RPA technology are our core competencies. We provide end-to-end services including business analysis, project management, development, data conversions, training, and help desk support. We foon a solution-oriented approach resulting in predictable costs and a reliable schedule for clients rather than the never-ending staffing model often utilized by federal contractors. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NPS uses best practices in project management and a client-oriented approach to ensure projects meet requirements and exceed expectations. NPS is an 8(a) Certified, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with clearances for Department of Defense (DoD) contracts and contract holder.
