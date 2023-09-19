Ambit Partners With Datavant To Drive Innovation In The Rare And Specialty Disease Markets​​

​​​​​​​Ambit's mission is to achieve ultimate client satisfaction by providing best-in-class advanced analytics and innovative technology solutions to the most complex challenges facing biopharma companies. With this new partnership, Ambit aims to further enhance its capabilities by leveraging Datavant's expansive​ network of real-world data partners​ and expertise in ​secure data connectivity.​

Datavant powers the nation's largest health data ecosystem​ encompassing ​more than ​2,200 hospitals, 15,000 clinics, 35 life sciences organizations, ​120 health plans​, ​and 500 real-world data partners across life sciences, public sector, and data & analytics organizations.​​ ​​Datavant's suite of data connectivity tools enables organizations to compliantly and securely link disparate datasets, unlocking health insights to improve patient outcomes while protecting patient privacy. ​

By ​joining the Datavant Ecosystem, Ambit​ ​will be able to link its ​proprietary data sources​ with varitypes of real-world data,​ ​fueling Ambit's​​ advanced analytics capabilities​ and enabling the development of​​ a range of innovative products and services. These offerings will empower biopharma clients to gain deeper insights into patient journeys, understand market dynamics, and effectively identify rare disease patients who may require specialized treatments.

​​​​Jonathan Woodring, Ambit's Chief Innovation Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "At Ambit, we are dedicated to delivering actionable insights that drive real results for our biopharma clients. Our partnership with Datavant will enableto unlock the power of comprehensive, de-identified data from diverse sources, including claims, electronic health records, diagnostic tests, and demographic information. By combining this data with our advanced analytics methods, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), we can provide unparalleled market insights and identify​​ patients who may have been undiagnosed or misdiagnosed."​​​​​​

​​​​“We're thrilled to partner with Ambit to further their goal of bringing data-driven solutions to the biopharma industry,” said Tal Rosenberg, President and General Manager, Life Sciences, Ecosystem & Public Sector at Datavant.“It's imperative that we break down the data silos that stifle innovation and impede patient understanding, and with each partner that joins the Datavant Ecosystem, we come closer to achieving our collective mission to improve patient outcomes through the power of connected health data.”​​​

About Ambit

Ambit is a mission-driven healthcare technology and services company headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey focused on transforming the world of rare and specialty diseases. Ambit's capabilities are tailored to address specialty medicine dynamics and span patient identification, multi-stakeholder activation and engagement, and future-focused consulting services. To learn more, visit or followon LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted, and ubiquittechnology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions. Learn more about Datavant at .

Scott Dubow

Ambit, Inc.

+1 617-230-7723

emailhere