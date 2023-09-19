Deadline For 2023 Bestrporations For Veteran's Iness Enterprisestm Survey Extended

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards
NaVOBA's BCVBE 2022 Award Recipient
Last Chance to Recognize your Corporation's Commitment to Veteran-Owned Business Inclusion Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America's vetrepreneurs.” - NaVOBA VP of Corporate Relations, Mimi LohmPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) extended the deadline for its annual survey today honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses. This prestigilist honors the large corporations that most successfully engage the nation's Certified Veteran's Business EnterprisesTM (VBEs) and/or Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business EnterprisesTM as suppliers. The survey deadline is extended to Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.
The Corporations Earning this distinction will be selected during National Business Inclusion Consortium Unity Week in Philadelphia.
“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek.“These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”
Since 2007, NaVOBA has been advocating for and measuring the success of Corporate America's inclusion of veterans as part of their supplier diversity efforts. Earning this distinction demonstrates an understanding that doing business with veterans isn't just the right thing to do; it's simply a smart business decision. The deadline to submit is Wednesday, 9/27 at 5:00 PM EST so nominate while there's still time.
“NaVOBA's efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm.“Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America's vetrepreneurs.”
Visit to nominate your firm today!
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of our Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC).
Our VBE/SDVBE certifications directly mirror those of the MBE and WBE certifications and ensures that any certified VBE/SDVBE is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military veterans. We have trademarked the“Certified Veteran's Business EnterpriseTM” and“Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business EnterpriseTM” designations wordmarks and seals, making NaVOBA the exclusive organization certifying VBEs/SDVBEs for the private sector.
NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran's Business EnterprisesTM (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business EnterprisesTM (SDVBE). Our mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America's Veteran's and Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visiton the web at or followon Facebook at and on X @navoba.
Marketing Team
NaVOBA
+1 724-362-8622
emailhere
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107099646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.