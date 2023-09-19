(Video) Thands Of Iranians Rally In Bsels Marking Uprising Annivery, Advocating For Democratic Republic

On Sep.15, marking the first anniversary of Iran's 2022 uprising against the authoritarian regime in Iran. On this day thousands of Iranians rallied in Brussels the Belgian capital. Advocating for the Democratic Republic in Iran and honoring its martyrs.

“Khamenei and his ruthless IRGC are well aware that another uprising is looming, they are powerless to prevent it,” Mrs. Rajavi added. "The same motivations that created the uprising of 2022-2023 are at work with even greater intensity, in the next big uprising."

Irish Senator Gerry Horkan:“On the first anniversary of the popular uprising in Iran, to send a clear message of support to the brave Iranian people and to amplify their demands, down with the dictator, down with either the Shah or the Supreme Leader."

Mr. Horkan:“The Iranian people's viable democratic alternative, and endorse Madam Rajavi's 10-point democratic platform for the future of Iran, where the people of Iran will be able to choose their own governments that they want to vote for."

Former MEP Struan Stevenson:“ Mullahs treat women as second-class citizens in Iran. These couragePMOI, demand an end to corruption, an end to discrimination, an end to repression, and an end to the military adventurism of the mullahs' regime."

Participants held placards and voiced slogans epitomizing the inevitable triumph of the uprising, and calling for a democratic republic in a liberated Iran.

