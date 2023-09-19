Rhody Rug Revolutionizes Online Shopping Experience With The Launch Of Their New Direct-Tonsumer Website

Rhody Rug Manufacturing Facility

LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rhody Rug, one of the largest and most prestigibraided rug manufacturers in the United States, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new direct-to-consumer website. This exciting development enhances Rhody Rug's commitment to providing exceptional products and unmatched customer service, cementing their position as an industry leader.

The newly unveiled website showcases an innovative design, offering customers a refreshed and engaging browsing experience. User-friendly navigation, comprehensive product information, and enhanced interactivity ensure that customers can easily discover the perfect braided rug that suits their style and preferences.

One of the standout features of the new website is the direct purchasing functionality, allowing customers to buy Rhody Rug products directly from the company's website. This convenient feature empowers customers to effortlessly explore the exquisite collection of braided rugs and make secure purchases with just a few clicks, all from the comfort of their own homes.

President and CEO Scott Weldon expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "We are incredibly thrilled to introduce this new website to our esteemed customers. This online platform embodies our tireless dedication to continuimprovement and meeting the evolving needs of our consumers. With our direct-to-consumer website, we are not only simplifying the buying process but also enhancing the overall shopping experience for our customers. Additionally, we are excited to offer exclusive braided rug designs that will only be available for purchase on our website, providing a unique and exceptional option for our valued customers."

Weldon also expressed his gratitude to Webgreenit , the renowned web development company responsible for creating Rhody Rug's beautiful new website . Their expertise and collaboration have played a pivotal role in bringing the company's vision to life and delivering an exceptional online experience for Rhody Rug's customers.

To celebrate the launch of their new website, Rhody Rug is offering exclusive promotions and discounts on select braided rugs. Customers are encouraged to explore the revamped website and take advantage of these limited time offers.

About Rhody Rug:

Since 1987 Rhody Rug has bee one of the United States' premier braided rug manufacturers. With a rich heritage and commitment to superior craftsmanship, Rhody Rug produces durable, stylish braided rugs that stand the test of time. Offering an extensive selection of designs, colors, and sizes, Rhody Rug caters to diverse customer preferences and prides itself on using natural materials to create eco-friendly products.

For more information, please visit the new Rhody Rug website at .

