Niger's Transitional Gov't To Take Part In 78Th UN General Assembly Meetings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The transitional government in Niger announced on Tuesday it will take part in the high-level meetings of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.
The Nigerien News Agency said, "The country's delegation will participate in this major event to affirm Niger's sovereignty in line with the new directions of the leaders of the transitional government."
General Abdourahamane Tiani, the leader of the "military coup" in Niger, announced the formation of a transitional cablast August to rule the country. He appointed former Finance Minister Ali Mahamane Lamin Zine as head of the transitional cabinet, which includes 20 ministers, including officers and civilians. (end)
