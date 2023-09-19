EU Calls For Cetion Of Military Activities At Nagorno-Karabakh Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The European Union Tuesday condemned the military escalation along the Line of Contact and in other locations in Nagarno-Karabakh.
"The EU deplores the loss of lives brought by the escalation. We call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for Azerbaijan to stop the current military activities," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement.
"There is an urgent need to return to dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians. This military escalation should not be used as a pretext to force the exoof the local population," he stressed. (end)
nk.aa
MENAFN19092023000071011013ID1107099618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.