Italy Exports Exceedd 350 Bln In First Half Of 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Italian exports were worth more than USD 350 billion in the first half of 2023 in an increase of more than four percent as compared to last year, government data showed on Tuesday.
Despite an overall stagnation in global economic growth, Italian exports have remained "healthy," the foreign ministry said, citing that markets outside of the European Union have received the lion's share of Italian goods. (end)
mn.nam
MENAFN19092023000071011013ID1107099616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.