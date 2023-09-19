Tuesday, 19 September 2023 05:18 GMT

Patient Jumps To Death From 5Th Floor Of Hospital Building In Jammu


9/19/2023 9:15:13 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A 38-year-old patient suffering from severe anemia jumped to death from the fifth floor of the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here, officials said on Tuesday.

Makhan Lal, a resident of Bajalta, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. He jumped out of the hospital building late Monday night, they said.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that Lal might have jumped from the balcony of the ward, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, his body hitting the ground with a loud sound attracted the attention of some people who rushed him to emergency where Lal succumbed within minutes.

Lal's body was handed over to his family after postmortem. Inquest proceedings have begun.

Read Also Cop On Mumbai Visit Dies 'Mysteriously', Family Suspects Foul Play CRPF Soldier Shoots Himself Dead

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN19092023000215011059ID1107099606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search