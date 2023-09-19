Patient Jumps To Death From 5Th Floor Of Hospital Building In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A 38-year-old patient suffering from severe anemia jumped to death from the fifth floor of the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here, officials said on Tuesday.
Makhan Lal, a resident of Bajalta, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. He jumped out of the hospital building late Monday night, they said.
Preliminary investigation has suggested that Lal might have jumped from the balcony of the ward, police said.
According to officials, his body hitting the ground with a loud sound attracted the attention of some people who rushed him to emergency where Lal succumbed within minutes.
Lal's body was handed over to his family after postmortem. Inquest proceedings have begun.
