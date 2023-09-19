Zelensky questions about Russia having seat in UN

(MENAFN) Days ahead of possibly crossing routes with Russia’s senior envoy at the United Nations, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky proposed on Monday that the global organization must response for providing his nation’s attacker a seat at the tables of power.



“For us, it’s very important that all our words, all our messages, will be heard by our partners. And if in the United Nations still — it’s a pity, but still — there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me. I think it’s a question to all the members of the United Nations,” Zelensky stated following going to see injured Ukrainian military members at a New York hospital.



He had just reached to the United States to show his nation’s issue to the globe as well as to Washington for constant aid in attempting to resist Russia’s attack, almost 19 months into what has grown into a crushing conflict.

MENAFN19092023000045015839ID1107099582