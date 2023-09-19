Visionary Futurist, TONO CEO And Tech Innovator Joseph Bradley Joins Shabodi Board Of Advisors

TONOCEO and tech innovator Joseph Bradley joins Shabodi Board of Advisors

Bradley's longstanding expertise and illustricareer in the tech sector and as an entrepreneur are an invaluable asset to Shabodi. His strategic leadership of TONOhas propelled the company as a pioneer in the cognitive solutions space. A forward-looking innovator and digital humanist, Bradley has harnessed emerging technologies to redefine entire industries and inspire positive change.

Ramesh Kaza, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Shabodi , said: "We are excited to welcome Joseph Bradley to the team. His finger on the pulse of technology trends and exceptional accomplishments will be instrumental in guiding our mission to transform advanced networks into platforms that catalyze new monetization models for teloperators."

As an advisor, Bradley will lend vital strategic insight to Shabodi's leadership, helping to shape the company's visionary path and initiatives. His engagement will amplify Shabodi's commitment to advancing Network-as-a-Service solutions and Network-Aware applications, reinforcing its position as an industry trailblazer.

Joseph Bradley, CEO of TONOand Shabodi advisory board member , said: "I am absolutely thrilled about the role that I will play in advising Shabodi. Applications interacting with the network in real-time is a revolutionary capability that enables advanced use cases in robotics and Industry 4.0. I look forward to working with the Shabodi team and the board of advisors in helping them realize their ambitions and plans for the future."

Bradley's appointment is a significant milestone for Shabodi and the broader technological landscape. The TONOCEO's track record as a leader and innovator will play a pivotal role in shaping Shabodi's strategic direction and accelerating its growth.

About Shabodi

At Shabodi, we believe that your network is more than just a pipe. It's an intelligent asset. Our mission is to accelerate business transformation by enabling seamless interactions between network-aware applications and advanced networks. That's why we have developed our Application Enablement Platform, the industry's first solution that offers common network APIs across all Advanced Networks (LTE,5G, Wi-Fi 6) and integrates with all Network Vendors. The outcome? Enhanced partnership and growth for all stakeholders within the advanced network ecosystem. If you're ready to think beyond connectivity, maximize your investment, and unleash the power of your advanced network, visit .

About TONOMUS



TONOis a world-leading technology enterprise powering the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies at NEOM. Evolving from its technology and digital sector, it is the first conglomerate to be established as a subsidiary of NEOM, a region in Saudi Arabia charting the course for a new future fueled by pioneering technologies. TONOMUS' digital infrastructure will be the operating system of NEOM, enabling the bold ambitions of its communities and industries. It will co-invent the future of living with groundbreaking cognitive technologies in partnership with global tech-industry leaders. TONOwill leverage accurate, protected data residents share to deliver predictive and personalized services based on their day-to-day needs. Its solutions will be powered by unrivaled connectivity and computing capability, as well as cutting-edge AI and immersive technologies, all underpinned by global security standards.

TONOis the trademark name of NEOM Tech and Digital Company, a single-shareholder limited liability company incorporated and registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with commercial registration number 3550138270

and fully paid-up share capital of SAR 500,000 and registered office at Building 4758, Al Khuraybah 49643, additional no. 9163, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For further information, visit

SOURCE Shabodi