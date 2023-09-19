Paradigm Announces Threekit Partnership

MIDDLETON, Wis., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Paradigm is pleased to announce that its Paradigm

Omni configuration, pricing, and quoting technology for the building industry has formed a partnership with Threekit, an industry-leading visual commerce platform, to create a configuration and visualization experience that changes how windows and doors are sold.

The partnership with Threekit adds an immersive 3D configuration, allowing Paradigm Omni customers to effortlessly create personalized window and door configurations in real-time.

Paradigm OmniTM is a cloud-hosted, web-based configuration, quoting, and selling solution that leverages window and door manufacturers' product catalogs across all sales channels, to allow users to seamlessly start and finish a sale from anywhere.

The powerful combination of technologies elevates customer engagement

by creating a visual experience that blends stunning visualization and seamless configuration and pricing technology and enables window and door dealers to sell more.

"Paradigm's longstanding commitment to the fenestration business has allowedto create software that dealers rank as the industry's most-preferred configuration and quoting platform," says Ted Nafzger, Paradigm Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The Threekit relationship takes the experience to the next level with 3D visualization, interactive zoom, the ability to customize and visualize materials like glass type, frame colors, and dimensions -- and view it all in augmented reality ."

"Threekit is driven to offer a visual commerce platform that helps companies grow," says Marc Uible, Threekit Vice President of Marketing, Business Development, and Alliances. "Dealers want a sales tool that allows customers to engage with their products by exploring options and creating inspiration that simplifies the sales process and closes more deals."

"This amazing integration with Paradigm Omni is a game changer," Uible adds. "In fact, our recent launch of a configurable door visualizer with Therma-Tru represents an industry first in offering window and door manufacturers high-quality 3D visualization combined with a wide range of configurable options in a seamless solution."

About Paradigm Technology

Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets, by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. myparadigm

About Threekit Visual Experiences

