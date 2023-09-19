World's Leading Tted Third Party Hires President And Chief Operating Officer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsentio, the world leader in end-to-end lawful intercept solution services, subpoena compliance and records production services, digital forensic cellular analysis training for law enforcement agencies, and technical analysis investigative support services and records, announces it has hired John Scaggs as President and Chief Operating Officer.

"The decision to bring John in to hold a leadership position is in furtherance of the Company's business continuity planning. With Subsentio growing and expanding John's extensive background in executive leadership, management and sales, coupled with his work ethic, intellect, and application of prudent business practices with a vision toward expansive growth is perfectly suited for Subsentio," said Steve Bock, Founder and CEO.

Bock further adds, "John will be responsible for all business operations. As a U.S. military veteran and with over 30 years of experience in technology and executive leadership positions, Subsentio is better positioned to continue our growth as a global market leader in lawful intercept, records production, and helping LEAs

supporting the Subsentio mission of "Together We're Saving Lives."

"It is an honor to support the greater mission of saving lives and join such a prestigicompany that holds a unique space in the industry working with an amazing group of dedicated individuals," Scaggs said. "I look forward to not only growing our current business lines, but embark on some new services that help save lives."



Subsentio provides total solution services for compliance with subpoena compliance, records production, and surveillance laws, including the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA). Subsentio's Compliance Service bureau model is unique in the industry, providing all components essential to compliance with the law, including outstanding technology, expertise, and direct experience in law enforcement requirements. Subsentio Academy provides cellular analysis training to the law enforcement community and the Subsentio Technical Assistance Team provides digital records analysis services for delivering actionable intelligence to law enforcement agencies. The company is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado and Chantilly, Virginia, and serves 28 nations in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pac region.

