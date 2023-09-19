Ostendio Selects Arrow Electronics To Help IT Service Providers Scale Security Andpliance Offerings

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, Inc . , a leading provider of integrated security, compliance, and risk management solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics , a Fortune 109 value-added distributor. Arrow aggregates the world's leading technologies and provides expert guidance and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Arrow's cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, removes complexity from the IT buying process by connecting these technologies with thousands of channel partners and millions of end-users through an extensive cloud catalog and consumption management capabilities.

The Ostendio platform is used by clients to build, operate, and showcase their security programs in line with complex security frameworks including HITRUST, SOC 2, and ISO 27001.

"We are delighted to launch our relationship with Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in North America and Canada. As Managed Service Providers and Value-Added Resellers transition from managing onsite IT to managing data across the cloud, compliance becomes a fundamental service they need to provide to stay relevant to the evolving needs of their clients," said Grant Elliott, CEO and co-founder of Ostendio. "The Ostendio platform meets the needs of growing MSPs to enable a more sophisticated offering, helping clients manage data while meeting risk and compliance requirements."

By leveraging the Ostendio platform, MSPs can expand their cybersecurity offerings to include access to over 200+ frameworks and regulations as part of building an overall security program.

"Managing security and compliance with emails, portals, and spreadsheets is often

siloed and uncoordinated. The risks and complexities grow exponentially when managing and aligning multiple client security programs with a wide spectrum of security frameworks," said Elliott. "The Ostendio platform is the ideal fit for MSPs and VARs looking to differentiate their offering to clients who are seriabout demonstrating their security."

The comprehensive Ostendio platform helps clients track and manage documents, security training, audits, assets, incidents, vendors, risk, and assessments. Ostendio recently announced Purposeful Integrations to expand its open API and pre-configured integration capabilities. With Purposeful Integrations, clients can automate data collection to meet their security and compliance goals. Ostendio is also the only platform that offers an Audit Guarantee.

