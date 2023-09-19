Axxess And Worldview Partner To Revolutionize Hospice Workflow Automation

DALLAS and OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess , the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, and WorldView , the leading workflow automation solution, have further solidified their strong partnership by unveiling a new integration designed specifically to address the most pressing challenges facing hospice agencies. These joint efforts are poised to revolutionize efficiency, compliance, and cost savings in healthcare.

A timely intake process is of utmost importance in hospice care, demanding efficient and accurate document management. Axxess and WorldView's collaboration offers integrated e-faxing, orders automation, referral management, document indexing, and a forms creator, effectively transforming the way hospice agencies manage their workflows. These tools can enhance intake procedures and ensure smooth patient transitions into hospice.

Matthew Moore, President of WorldView, stated, "At WorldView, we understand the intricate demands of healthcare workflows. Through our integration with Axxess, we're able to provide industry-leading document management solutions that help hospice agencies reduce turnaround times, ensure compliance, and enhance overall operational efficiency."

Tim Ingram, Executive Vice President of Interoperability at Axxess, added: "Our partnership with WorldView reinforces our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions to our clients. By combining Axxess' cloud-based software and services with WorldView's document management capabilities, we empower hospice providers to offer exceptional patient care while optimizing their internal processes."

The integration also offers a holistic solution to many challenges hospice providers face, such as preventing lost referrals, optimizing shift fulfillment, enhancing client satisfaction, documenting real-time visit information, and streamlining processes from intake to billing.

For more information about Axxess and WorldView's partnership, as well as their suite of hospice solutions, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the Axxess or WorldView sales teams.

About Axxess



Axxess

is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About WorldView

WorldView

is a leading workflow automation solution that offers superior document management solutions to the healthcare industry, helping agencies achieve better financial results and operational efficiency.

SOURCE WorldView