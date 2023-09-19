AUDIENCEX Introduces AI-Powered Search & Social Practice Appoints Keith Clay As VP

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, an AI-enabled digital advertising partner built to optimize performance for brands and agencies, is excited to unveil its AI-powered Search & Social division. This innovative division aims to provide a sophisticated, data-driven approach to search and social media marketing by utilizing advanced artificial intelligence algorithms and data-driven insights to help brands optimize their strategies, improve engagement, and achieve a better return on investment from their search and social media efforts.

With the ever-growing complexity of search and social media platforms, emerging brands and independent agencies seek innovative solutions to make their campaigns stand out and drive meaningful results. The reimagined approach at AUDIENCEX will provide a sophisticated approach that enables brands to succeed in this fast-paced and competitive landscape.

The AI-Powered Search & Social division offers a suite of tools and strategies optimized for driving engagement and improving conversion rates. Through the sophisticated integration of AI, AUDIENCEX provides brands and agencies the capability to derive actionable insights in several key areas:



Understanding Audience Behavior and Preferences : Advanced AI algorithms sift through data, including social media interactions, website browsing behavior, and search history to develop a comprehensive understanding of customer preferences, demographics, interests, and behaviors. This comprehensive insight paves the way for crafting search and social media strategies that align seamlessly with distinct audience segments.

Efficient Content Creation : AUDIENCEX's AI-driven content creation tools expedite the generation of high-quality, personalized content across multiple formats - from social media posts to images and videos. These tools, underpinned by natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision, ensure content remains engaging and relevant to audience preferences and emerging trends.

Content Analysis and Optimization : Leveraging AI for data analysis, the team is able to go deeper at refining search and social media content. By analyzing key metrics such as likes, shares, comments, and click-through rates, these tools furnish actionable insights, aiding in content improvement, trend identification, and engagement rate enhancement. Personalized User Experiences : AUDIENCEX's AI-Powered Search & Social division excels in curating personalized user experiences. With the capacity to analyze vast data sets on customer behavior, preferences, and interests, AI tools facilitate the design of targeted advertising campaigns, customized recommendations, and content tailored to resonate on an individual level.

To lead this new initiative AUDIENCEX is excited to promote Keith Clay, previously the Director of their Search & Social department, to a new role as Vice President, Search & Social. In this leadership position Keith will be pioneering the application of these evolving solutions, focusing on departmental evolution, operational efficiency, and talent nurturing to ensure that all new technologies are leveraged to drive improved outcomes for customers.

Keith commented, "I'm honored to lead AUDIENCEX's AI-Powered Search & Social division, especially during this pivotal moment when innovative AI tools are becoming essential in the advertising landscape. By blending these technologies and our team's profound search and social media expertise, we empower brands and agencies to tap into the vast potential of search and social media platforms, ensuring robust engagement and impactful results."

In addition, Garrett MacDonald, of AUDIENCEX, stated,“Keith's Clay dedication and expertise have always stood out. His elevation to Vice President, Search & Social not only recognizes his years of invaluable contributions but also entrusts him with the task of driving ongoing innovation in this newly reinvented division.” Across each of its divisions, AUDIENCEX continues to champion AI-powered tech innovations that position agencies and brands at the forefront of what's next in performance marketing, ensuring meaningful engagement and lasting impressions.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America, including New York and Dallas. For more information, visit or email .

