Korea University And International ESG Association (IESGA) Host A Forum On ESG And Tainable Development

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International ESG Association (IESGA), in collaboration with the APRU Sustainable Waste Management Program (APRU SWM), the Korea University ESG Research Institute, the Korean Society for Consumer and Advertising Psychology, and Springer Nature, hosted a forum with Sir Philip Campbell, titled "Routes towards a sustainable society." The forum was led by Prof. Yong Sik Ok, the HCR Professor at Korea University, the Chair and Program Director of the APRU SWM Program, as well as the President of IESGA. Prof. Jay Hyuk Rhee, the Director of the Korea University ESG Research Institute and the President of IESGA, played a key role alongside Prof. Ok. Sir Campbell, a prominent British astrophysicist, is an Honorary Fellow at Cambridge. He held the position of Editor-in-Chief of Nature for 22 years and currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief at Springer Nature. He is also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of British Science Writers (2019) and was recognized as a Knight Bachelor for his contribution to the field of science on the late Queen's birthday in 2015.

Speakers at the forum "Routes Towards a Sustainable Society" highlighted how researchers must strive to address social, environmental, and financial challenges in an effort to influence policies to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) holds prominence across both research and industries. Its significance resides in shaping responsible practices, ensuring sustainability, and promoting ethical governance. The adoption of an interdisciplinary approach is imperative to effectively tackle the multifaceted challenges tied to ESG, tfostering holistic solutions for a more conscientiworld.

Within the current ESG era, this Forum provided a notable platform to link ESG and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). It was graced by the presence of CEOs and representatives from diverse industries, as well as esteemed high-level professionals from media societies. During the welcome address delivered by Prof. Rhee, it was duly highlighted that ESG stands as an emerging phenomenon. The significance of embracing an interdisciplinary approach, harmonizing research, and education, was underscored for the effective implementation of ESG principles. During his speech on societal challenges of research, including research communication and its societal impacts, Sir Campbell emphasized the need for conducting interdisciplinary research that covers a wide array of disciplines in order to achieve UN SDGs by 2030. He added that the findings of such research could provide actionable recommendations to help overcome the challenges faced by the society, environment, and economic sectors. Moreover, he emphasized that researchers must realize their power to influence high-level policy development. According to Sir Campbell, for any research to impact the society, it must take on-board the target group of the society that will benefit from it, as its stakeholder. He further added that to find relevance in the social dimension, universities and researchers should pursue research that aligns with the UN SDGs and their national policies; encourages multidisciplinary research projects; and promote practices like open data, available tools, and open access.

The panel discussion, led by Prof. Yong Sik Ok, sparked further deliberations by emphasizing on the link between UN SDGs and ESG and the impact that media has had on research. It deep-dived into the use of machine learning techniques for developing quantitative indicators from qualitative datasets. Such fora serve as a fertile ground for new ideas that can benefit society and support the goal of achieving the UN SDGs by 2030. Agreeing on this with Sir Campbell, Amasha Withana, the secretary of the APRU SWM Program, commented, "Universities, research institutes, governments, and private organizations should collaborate more on research that has a societal impact."

