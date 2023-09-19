Bidout Achieves SOC2 Certification, Reinforcingmitment To Data Security

BidOut Logo

The SOC2 certification demonstrates BidOut's commitment to safeguarding the confidential information of its clients and partners, ensuring the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of data. This achievement reaffirms the company's pledge to maintaining the utmost transparency, security, and trust in its operations.

SOC2 is a rigorauditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that evaluates a company's controls and procedures related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. The successful completion of the SOC2 audit highlights BidOut's ability to meet and exceed industry best practices in data security.

Rodney D. Giles, CEO of BidOut, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant achievement, stating: "We are thrilled to announce our SOC2 certification, which is a testament to the dedication of our team to ensure the highest level of data security for our clients. We understand the critical importance of data protection in today's digital landscape and will continue to prioritize the security and privacy of our customers' information."

BidOut's commitment to achieving SOC2 certification demonstrates its proactive approach to security and compliance. This certification will provide clients with even greater confidence in the company's ability to handle sensitive data securely and maintain the highest industry standards.

For more information about BidOut and its SOC2 certification, please visit BidOut, Inc:

BidOut is the leading procurement platform in the energy industry. BidOut was formed out of the basic need for one platform that streamlines the procurement process and connects service providers directly to the buyers. BidOut's mission is to put more control in the hands of the suppliers and streamline the bidding process for engineering, supply chain, and procurement on one easy-to-use platform. BidOut was formed in 2020 and is venture-backed by: Ascent Energy Ventures & Leazar Capital, among many other industry veterans. BidOut is focused on all-things-procurement for the oil & gas industry.

