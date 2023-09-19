New Appsec Experience For The Modern Devsps

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Many companies find themselves at crossroads in the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity. They recognize the need to implement Secure Software Development Life Cycle (SSDLC) but are hindered by imperfect open-source tools that lack frequent updates and fail to meet their evolving needs. Hexway, a pioneering force in the cybersecurity industry, understands this struggle and introduces Hexway ASOC, a solution designed to bridge this gap.

In the modern DevSecOps and AppSec world, professionals constantly face challenges in seeking efficient and cost-effective solutions. The journey towards SSDLC is fraught with challenges, particularly for companies relying on open-source solutions. These tools, while cost-effective, often need to catch up in terms of regular updates and user experience, leaving companies vulnerable and their security development processes inefficient.

is the answer to these challenges. It's an affordable, self-hosted alternative to big-tech solutions, providing an ideal starting point for those embarking on their journey into security development. Hexway ASOC is a DevSecOps platform that leverages the power of modern Application Security Orchestration and Correlation (ASOC) solutions to cross the chasm between security and development. It streamlines workflows, aggregates and normalizes noisy data outputs, deduplicates and merges findings, and enables quick work with findings to detect and remediate faster and reduce the product's time-to-market.

Compared to other open-source solutions, Hexway ASOC focuses on regular updates, platform stability, and direct DevSecOps and AppSec needs. It's a common practice when Hexway communicates with users to see what features or integrations they would add to the platform to enhance their working experience and meet all security needs. The platform is also designed with a user-friendly interface, focusing on providing a slight user experience of working with vulnerabilities and creating tasks, tmaking SSDLC implementation available to any application in the market.

The rise of automation in security is a testament to the industry's evolution. It is being leveraged to streamline decision-making and operational functions, freeing up security teams to foon strategic initiatives instead of thinking about routine work. Additionally, tool consolidation is a growing trend, with 75% of organizations already beginning this process to curb inefficiencies and optimize their security processes.

"Hexway ASOC is not just another corporate product; it's a solution designed to solve most challenges faced by DevSecOps and AppSec professionals," says Dmitry Chastukhin, Hexway CEO. "We've listened to the needs of the industry and created a product that is not only affordable and self-hosted but also incredibly effective. Hexway ASOC is a practical, user-friendly solution that doesn't compromise on security or comfort by integrating with all industry-standard tools like SAST, DAST, ISAT, and SCA, allowing specialists to work with data outputs fast and effectively."

Hexway is a cybersecurity company committed to providing innovative, effective solutions for cybersecurity process automation. With a foon available solutions to every security specialist, Hexway is dedicated to providing stable products with an eye on user feedback.

