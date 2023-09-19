Formidium Announces Ironbasepliance For Fundpliance And AML Officer Services

"Ironbase is uniquely positioned to serve as a strategic partner, guiding investment management firms through the intricate realm of compliance. The team consists of 20+ seasoned compliance professionals who have years of hands-on experience and expertise, serving 240+ clients globally," said, Nilesh Sudrania, Founder and CEO of Formidium.

Ironbase offers a Suite of Compliance Services:



AML Officer Services: offers highly qualified professionals to act in the roles of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers to provide the necessary oversight and reporting.



FATCA/ CRS Registration and Annual Filings: facilitates compliance with reporting protocols under FATCA and/or CRS, including submission of relevant IRS forms and reporting schema compliant with local competent authority requirements.

BlueSky Filings: provides support with Regulation D and Form D filings and in registering securities offerings with relevant state regulatory authorities.

About Ironbase

Ironbase is the compliance services division of Formidium, a global fund administrator headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, USA. Formidium' s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 1,000 staff members across the globe.

