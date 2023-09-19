Unleash Your Back To School Style With SHEIN And SPC: Get Ready For An Epic Back-To-School Experience!

As part of the SPC x SHEIN partnership, two universities across Canada will host exciting activations featuring a live DJ, where students can find SHEIN & SPC on camand, experience their Glam Cam photo opportunity and try their luck at the SPC x SHEIN Spin Wheel to win exclusive giveaways. We are pleased to confirm the following dates and locations for our upcoming events:



University of Calgary: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 11 am - 5 pm, Green Space Number 2 Toronto Metropolitan University: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 11 am - 6 pm, Gould Street

Students unable to join SPC x SHEIN at the on-camevents can participate in celebrating the back-to-school season online by joining the SHEIN Dorm Décor Challenge. From September 11 to October 6, students are invited to share a photo of their dorm room on Instagram, using the tag #SHEINdormchallenge and tagging @shein_ca for the chance to win 1 of 5 $100.00 SHEIN Gift Cards. To increase your chances of winning, don't forget to comment on the @shein_ca Dorm Décor Instagram post, sharing your dorm decoration wish list and must-haves. For more information, visit the #SHEINcamminisite. Don't miss out on this opportunity to express your personal style with SHEIN and have your dorm room dreams come true!

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories, from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012 for a smarter, future-ready industry.

ABOUT SPC

Student Price Card provides Canadian students discounts up to 25% off on over 450+ brands including Adidas, TBell, American Eagle, H&M, Samsung, Shein, Burger King, Pizza Pizza and many more. Their mission is to teach students how to be more financially responsible while also saving them money at the same time! SPC is a membership made for all student types including high school, college and university, trade skills colleges, international students, and more.



Join SHEIN and SPC in making this back-to-school season unforgettable. Follow @shein_ca on social media and stay tuned for more updates, surprises, and exclusive offers.

###

Attachments



SHEIN Montreal Pop-Up at Quartier DIX30, July 2023 SHEIN Montreal Pop-Up at Quartier DIX30, July 2023