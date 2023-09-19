Names L Malo As New CEO

Her appointment comes on the heels of GCOM's merger with OnCore Consulting, a preeminent provider of technology modernization and digital transformation services for the public sector. Mascolo will foon bringing the two teams together to drive even better outcomes for the clients they serve.

Mascolo is a proven C-Suite leader across technology, strategy, business development, change management, and operations. She is passionate about business results, leadership development, culture, and the workplace inclusion agenda. Mascolo most recently served as IBM'sPublic Service business unit leader, where she and her team drove three years of growth in sales, revenue, income, and employee engagement. Prior to IBM, she spent nearly 30 years at Accenture, where she pursued and captured some of the company's largest and most important clients in the government sector.

Bherwani was appointed CEO of in 2019 after serving in leadership positions with global international technology enterprises across both the public and private sectors for nearly 30 years. He ushered in an era of transformational growth for the firm and led GCOM's transition from a services company to a SaaS product and analytics firm.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank Kamal for his leadership and the pivotal role he's played in GCOM's growth over the past four years,” said Donna Morea, Chair of the Board of Directors. She added,“Lisa's track record of delivering outcomes for federal, state, and local agencies, combined with her passion for building strong corporate cultures, make her the ideal fit to take and OnCore to the next level. I have no doubt that she will continue to drive growth and pursue our mission of helping governments create healthier, safer, and more prospercommunities.”

“By unifying the combined capabilities of the and OnCore teams, we will help even more customers deliver better outcomes for their constituencies,” said Mascolo.“I'm continuously impressed by our team members' passion for our mission, and I'm looking forward to delivering on the promise of this union. My thanks to Kamal for his leadership of and to Lee Bennett for his leadership of OnCore. Because of them, the combined team has a very strong platform from which to launch.”

delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to public sector agencies and higher education institutions that improve population wellbeing, create safer and more equitable communities, and foster a thriving economy. GCOM's solutions have enabled a more effective, data-driven response to the fentanyl epidemic in Virginia and made it possible for Connecticut to expunge the records of 44,000 residents as part of the state's Clean Slate initiative. Millions of mothers use GCOM's solutions to access their WIC benefits , and state revenue agencies leverage GCOM's tax solutions to prevent millions of dollars in fraud each year.

OnCore is a leading provider of IT consulting services for the public sector in California, partnering with clients to develop pragmatic solutions to complex business problems. OnCore serves California state agencies with a foon Health and Human Services, Tax and Revenue, Pension Solutions, and Energy and Conservation solutions. OnCore's IT services include cloud solutions, enterprise architecture, custom development, project management and more.

Sagewind Capital LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams, and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping business grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information, please visit .

