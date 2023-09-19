Rebornffee Announces“Sip For A Ce” Donation Support For Maui Fire Relief Efforts

The Maui Food Bank, an organization with a rich history of supporting the community, is spearheading efforts to alleviate need and provide immediate care to those affected by recent wildfires. Their foremains on ensuring that no individual in crisis goes to bed hungry, amplifying the“Sip for a Cause” initiative's reach and impact.

To facilitate the path to recovery, Reborn Coffee is pledging to donate 50% of the proceeds from its Kona Coffee sales directly to relief and rebuilding operations active on the ground through partnerships with the Maui Food Bank.

“In response to the catastrophic impacts of the recent wildfires on the island of Maui, Reborn Coffee pledges its unwavering support to the resilient residents braving these trying times,” said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn.“These wildfires have left indelible scars on the beautiful landscape and vibrant communities of Maui, catalyzing a surge of compassionate initiatives aimed at alleviating the difficulties faced by many.

“We are taking a step further in our mission to support the Maui community by pledging to donate 50% of the proceeds from every Kona Coffee cup sold to the Maui Food Bank. This substantial contribution aims to foster a substantial positive impact, bringing necessary resources and assistance to the many families navigating the aftermath of this tragic event. We believe that through collective efforts and compassionate giving, we can aid in the recovery and rebuilding of the vibrant Maui community.

“We encourage every individual to embrace this opportunity to make a tangible difference, one cup at a time. It is through unified efforts and a shared vision that we can foster a brighter, hopeful tomorrow for Maui. Joinin sipping for a cause, in standing with Maui, and in making strides not just in business but in uplifting the lives of those deeply affected during this critical time,” concluded Kim.