Alliance Entertainment To Present At LD Micro Main Event Xvinference On October 3, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment,”“Company”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world's largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, and collectibles, today announced it will participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference taking place October 3-4, 2023.
Alliance Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jeff Walker will conduct 25-minute meetings and deliver the Company's presentation during the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, which will be webcast at the link below on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET in Track 5 and will also be available on the Alliance Entertainment investor relations website at .
LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference
Date: October 3-4, 2023
Presentation Time: Tuesday, October 3 at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT), Track 5
Webcast:
Speaker: Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer
Format: In-person 1x1's and Presentation
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles
Conference Website: Click here
For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Alliance Entertainment management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU's, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit .
For investor inquiries, please contact:
MZ Group
Chris Tyson/Larry Holub
(949) 491-8235
MENAFN19092023004107003653ID1107099481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.