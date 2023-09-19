Alliance Entertainment To Present At LD Micro Main Event Xvinference On October 3, 2023

Alliance Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jeff Walker will conduct 25-minute meetings and deliver the Company's presentation during the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, which will be webcast at the link below on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET in Track 5 and will also be available on the Alliance Entertainment investor relations website at .

LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference

Date: October 3-4, 2023

Presentation Time: Tuesday, October 3 at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT), Track 5

Webcast:

Speaker: Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer

Format: In-person 1x1's and Presentation

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Alliance Entertainment management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU's, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

MZ Group

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

(949) 491-8235

