Zuci Systems Appoints Prnna Venkatesh As Vice President - Delivery

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Zuci Systems , a digital consulting and solutions firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh as Vice President of Delivery. With 20+years of experience in Fintech and IT services management, Prasanna will oversee complete digital delivery and operational excellence of digital transformation projects, across the company.
Before joining Zuci Systems, Prasanna was the Vice President and Director – Manufacturing & Delivery - Payment & Cash Core Product at Intellect Design Arena serving banks globally. Prior to Intellect Design Arena, Prasanna served as Vice President – Product Delivery Head at Polaris and has led Payments, Corporate Banking and Cash Management services amongst his variIT roles.
"We're excited about Prasanna joining us! With his track record in delivering top-notch operations for global companies and his knack for aligning tech strategies with clients' visions, he's going to be a driving force behind our global client success and growth," added Vasudevan Swaminathan , Founder & CEO, Zuci Systems.
Prasanna built on years of management experience to continually improve workflows and release quality digital products based on user research, analytics, and business goals. His leadership played a pivotal role in successfully delivering projects for renowned banking clients in the Middle East, contributing to their digital transformation and growth strategies.
"I'm thrilled to be joining Zuci at such an exciting time in the evolution of the industry," said Prasanna. "I see this opportunity as a means to advance excellence by leveraging the strengths of our people, optimizing processes, and harnessing the latest technologies. I am committed to achieving our business goals through the success of our customers."
Prasanna's addition to Zuci Systems leadership at a juncture when the organisation is evolving will strengthen its commitment to customer-centricity and help propel its continued upward trend.
Established in the year 2016, Zuci (pr.shu-chi) Systems is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct difference basis its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering and data science & analytics. The US-based company has global presence in North America, Europe and India with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has niche foon BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci's extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.
