Putin announces Russia's GDP recovery to pre-sanctions levels

(MENAFN) During an administration conference on the draft federal budget for 2024-2026, leader Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that Russia's GDP has returned to the same level it had before the restrictions related to Ukraine were imposed.



“In general, we can say that the recovery stage of the Russian economy has been completed. We have withstood absolutely unprecedented external pressure—the sanctions onslaught of some ruling elites in the so-called Western bloc,” Putin stated.



He mentioned that Russia's gross domestic product had achieved the same level as it did in 2021, emphasizing the need to establish an environment conducive to sustained and extended growth. Putin highlighted that back in April, the GDP growth projection was set at 1.2 percent, "however, we have already exceeded this projection, and by year-end, GDP growth could potentially reach 2.5 percent or even 2.8 percent," as per his anticipation.



Furthermore, the president called upon the nation's financial authorities to implement measures aimed at bolstering the national currency.

MENAFN19092023000045015682ID1107099447