Zetadisplay Acquires Peakmedia A Leading Trian Digital Signagepany

“We are now proactively continuing to drive the consolidation in the European market for Digital Signage. This latest acquisition complements our DACH platform to further fuel our growth and quality ambitions. The Peakmedia team, in addition to strong financial performance, add a matching entrepreneurial foto the group that will positively boost our ever-evolving business and culture. I'm very excited to have them join the group”, comments ZetaDisplay CEO, Per Mandorf

"Since our German acquisition in 2021, we have continuously reviewed our strategy for expanding the DACH markets. With the addition of Peakmedia to our subsidiary portfolio we're adding significant market presence to open up new opportunities across DACH, but also in Southern and Eastern Europe and the Balkans where Peakmedia has existing customers. Peakmedia also comes with an attractive customer portfolio where we will align on collaborative growth and expansion initiatives over time. Initially through joint product and concept development, commercial co-operation and added financial capacity.” Per Mandorf adds.

For Austrian Peakmedia the decision to team up with a larger group is a natural process of the growth journey and Peakmedia's ambition to strengthen the market position and secure capacity to service and develop it's leading clients.

"We made a strategic decision to secure our growth ambition by teaming up with a leading international full-service partner. As we scanned the market we eventually saw ZetaDisplay as the ideal partner, combining a similar entrepreneurial culture and values as well an appealing international customer portfolio with attractive concepts and software development capacity. We will initially continue to operate under the Peakmedia brand as part of ZetaDisplay to make sure we can leverage and expand on our existing positive brand perception. In parallel we will begin to develop and integrate our operations, business and products to align within the larger group offering. I'm extremely happy with the joint prospects of our partnership and more than ready to continue our exciting growth journey together as a team and part of ZetaDisplay”, comments Peakmedia co-founder and CEO Jonas Wilhelm.

ABOUT PEAKMEDIA

Peakmedia is a leading digital signage integrator in Austria. Established in 2012 by its 3 founders, the business now manages approx. +9.000 active licensed installations and employs over 20 full time employees. Peakmedia is based out of Austria but the company has significant active installations also in Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Romania, Italy and Switzerland across a blue-chip customer base. Peakmedia provides a comprehensive range of digital signage and audio services to its customers. This includes concept design, on-site installation, remote support & monitoring, and content creation.

Malmö, 19 September 2023

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Per Mandorf, at 14:15 CET on 19 September2023

For further questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone: +46 704-25 82 34

Email:

Jog Dhody, Interim CFO

Mobile: +44 778 652 0802

E-Mail:

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication

Mobile +46 709-80 20 80

E-Mail robert.bryhn@@zetadisplay

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

Founded in 2003, ZetaDisplay is a leader in the Nordic region and second in Europe and we drive the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people's behavior and decision-making in stores, in public environments and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a global leader that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, has a turnover of SEK +500 million and employs approx. 200 co-workers in offices in six European countries. In total, the company manages around 100.000 installations globally in more than 50 markets. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More investor related information at and

Attachment

ZetaDisplay acquires Peakmedia - Press release 19 September 2023