Certara Announces 300Th Regulatory Submission Milestoneing Its Technology-Enabled Services And Software

“As the global regulatory drug development environment changes at an ever-increasing pace, Certara has combined regulatory writing expertise with technology platforms that streamline a complex process,” said DemetrCarter, Sr. Vice President, Regulatory Sciences & Medical Affairs at Certara.“The impact for our clients has been the completion of high-quality submissions on time, resulting in faster approvals of life changing therapeutics for patients,” said Patrick Smith, President, Certara Drug Development Solutions.

Certara's team of drug development and submission specialists have supported global submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Swiss Medic, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and Health Canada regulatory authorities. The expert team consists of writers, including chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC), nonclinical, and clinical regulatory writers, submission leads, submission project managers, editors, and publishers, with many members holding advanced life science degrees. Our dedicated team of experts help clients deliver robust submissions in increasingly shorter timelines.

In addition to regulatory submission services, Certara offers a software portfolio that saves time and resources in submission development. The software portfolio includes:



Pinnacle 21TM software used to facilitate all aspects of preparing clinical trial data for regulatory submissions.

SynchrogenixTM Writer, an AI-powered regulatory and medical writing platform that streamlines document production. GlobalSubmitTM electronic common technical document (eCTD) submissions management software.



About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services that transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,300 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 70 countries.

